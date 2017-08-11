Bangkok Airways SWOT Pt 2: intensifying competition, high CASK & airport constraints are challenges

Bangkok Airways' ability to grow – and grow profitability – over the last several years has proven there is room for a regional full service airline in Southeast Asia. However, the airline also faces challenges and threats as competition continues to intensify – particularly from LCCs.

Bangkok Airways has relatively high unit costs which will need to be reduced if yields continue to decline. It also faces infrastructure constraints at all four of its largest airports – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Samui.

This is Part 2 of a two part SWOT analysis of Bangkok Airways. In Part 1, CAPA looked in detail at the airline’s multiple strengths. The airline’s weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analysed in this second part.