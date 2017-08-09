Bangkok Airways SWOT Part 1: partnerships, network and Samui Airport ownership are big strengths

Seemingly against all odds, Bangkok Airways has been a remarkable success story, proving there is still room for a short haul full service airline in a market that has increasingly become dominated by LCCs. The airline has grown rapidly, and has had one of the highest operating margins in Southeast Asia.
The combination of a robust partnership portfolio and a unique network has enabled Bangkok Airways to differentiate itself from competitors and thrive. A portfolio of its own airports, including at the popular resort island of Samui, has been another key strength.
In this first part of a SWOT analysis, CAPA examines Bangkok Airways’ strengths in detail.
The airline’s weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be analysed in part 2.
