Bangkok Airways SWOT Part 1: partnerships, network and Samui Airport ownership are big strengths

Seemingly against all odds, Bangkok Airways has been a remarkable success story, proving there is still room for a short haul full service airline in a market that has increasingly become dominated by LCCs. The airline has grown rapidly, and has had one of the highest operating margins in Southeast Asia.

The combination of a robust partnership portfolio and a unique network has enabled Bangkok Airways to differentiate itself from competitors and thrive. A portfolio of its own airports, including at the popular resort island of Samui, has been another key strength.

In this first part of a SWOT analysis, CAPA examines Bangkok Airways’ strengths in detail.

The airline’s weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be analysed in part 2.