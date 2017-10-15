Azul Airlines aims to avoid crowded markets during its South American expansion

Brazilian airline Azul has maintained a positive outlook during 2017 as the economic recovery in Brazil slowly takes off and international traffic shows signs of strength. The airline is encouraged by trends on Brazil’s domestic routes, concluding that capacity adjustments have created a right-sized market. Overall, the air traffic recovery in Brazil may be slower than anticipated, but Azul's assessment is that it is moving at a steady pace.
Taking advantage of favourable international traffic trends, Azul is adding flights from Belém to Fort Lauderdale and Belo Horizonte to Orlando in Dec-2017, followed by the launch of service from Recife to Fort Lauderdale in 2018. Azul is also adding service from Recife to Córdoba and Rosario, Argentina in 2018, as it selectively adds regional routes in South America.
The airline’s strategy for expansion in South America is to look for opportunities where it can attain a viable competitive position, which means Azul is not looking to expand into already crowded markets.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com