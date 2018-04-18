Australia-China market: Donghai Airlines launches Darwin

Darwin will become the seventh Australian airport with scheduled services from China at the end of May-2018 as Donghai Airlines launches two weekly flights from its Shenzhen hub. Donghai will become the ninth Chinese airline serving the fast expanding Australia-China market.

The Shenzhen-Darwin route, which will be served with 737s, marks important milestones for both Donghai Airlines and Darwin airport. For Donghai, Darwin will be only its third international and its first long haul destination. Longer routes deeper into Australia could be launched after Donghai takes delivery of 787s.

For Darwin, the new service enables a resumption of international growth after the loss of three international airlines. The suspension of services from Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Philippine Airlines over the past year has left Darwin with only two foreign airlines – Singapore-based Jetstar Asia and SilkAir.