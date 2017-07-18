American Airlines: left hand ends Etihad, Qatar codeshares. Right hand interlines, hopes for deal
Since the US big three legacy airlines started their anti-Gulf airline campaign American Airlines has been conflicted, and participated half-heartedly. Although American joined Delta and United in their rhetoric, American not only kept, but grew partnerships with Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways. American reportedly even came close to a Gulf airline JV and placing its metal in a Gulf hub.
The recent disclosure that American has ended its codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways and fellow oneworld airline Qatar Airways may appear finally to tick the needle over and put management firmly in the anti-Gulf camp.
Yet American remains as conflicted as before. The ending of codeshares is the work of American Airlines' bad cop. The good cop is retaining interline and frequent flyer agreements. Although the partnership is weakened, by retaining parts of it American does not want to isolate itself and is keeping a Gulf airline deal open.
At the same time, Gulf airlines and a pro-Gulf US airline coalition – FedEx, JetBlue et al – are increasing their calls that the US legacy airlines are being anti-competitive and threatening the US economy and jobs.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com