Amazon’s second headquarters: airport infrastructure and quality may influence the decision

In Sep-2017 the online retailer and tech/cloud computing company Amazon announced it was seeking a second corporate headquarters (HQ2) to supplement the one in Seattle, and issued a request for proposals from cities to make their case for its location.

From that request, 238 cities or larger municipal entities applied for what is, in fact, a big deal. Amazon intends to invest USD5 billion in the construction of this building and employ 50,000 workers there, more than the 40,000 it employs at Seattle.

The core criteria demanded proximity to an international airport, with flights to key cities. The short list is focused mainly on the East Coast and industrial cities in the Midwest of the USA, with Los Angeles as the sole West Coast finalist.

The betting in the media is currently on Atlanta, Raleigh and Nashville, in that order.