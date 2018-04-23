Alaska Air and JetBlue: US value airlines reposition
The roll out of basic economy fare options by the US major global network carriers and the effects of those new pricing structures on ULCCs has been a dominant theme in the country’s aviation business during the past couple of years.
One question arising from the debut of the major airlines' basic economy fares is where the new pricing structures leave value airlines such as Alaska Air Group and JetBlue Airways on the competitive spectrum. Those airlines do not have the network breadth of the majors, nor the cost structures of ULCCs.
But both Alaska and JetBlue have moved to carve out their place in the US market during recent years. Alaska through its merger with Virgin America, and JetBlue with its focus city strategy and the introduction of its successful premium product Mint. For Alaska, it will take some time for the Virgin America acquisition to bear fruit. JetBlue, meanwhile, is still evaluating a major move into the long haul, low cost trans-Atlantic market. But a pertinent question for those value airlines is their appropriate size in the US market as ultra discounters continue growing their share.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com