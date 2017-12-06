Air Niugini pursues hub strategy, offering niche connections from Asia to Queensland and the Pacific

Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea (PNG) has started to emerge as a hub connecting East Asia with Queensland in Australia and the Pacific Islands. PNG’s flag carrier, Air Niugini, is pursuing creating a unique niche by offering one-stop connections in markets that are underserved and below the radar screen of most major network airlines.

Over the past year, Air Niugini has expanded its network in Australia and the Pacific. The airline has selected Shanghai as it next destination and could potentially add several cities in mainland China over the next few years as part of a new strategy to target China-Oceania traffic.

Air Niugini is also looking to further extension of its network in the Pacific, where there are several small island countries eager to attract more air services and improve connectivity to Asia. Fleet renewal and the building out of Air Niugini’s fleet with new generation aircraft such as the 737 MAX 8 open up new potential opportunities for international expansion.