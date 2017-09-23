A new Central Polish Airport: Welcome new infrastructure, but uncertain need for it

Poland has been pondering the construction of a new airport for some time. Poland is slightly unusual in that the capital’s city region around Warsaw is only as large by population as other conurbations such as the Silesian one around Katowice, and the population is well spread out across the country. For that reason, a new airport to serve Krakow and Katowice was discussed a decade or so ago.

It appears now that the preferred site for a new airport is between Warsaw and Lodz, in the centre of the country, but that is not an appealing prospect for the many smaller airports dotted around Poland that stand to lose from such a development.

There is no certainty that this airport will be built, but the government is firmly favours it.