United Airlines spurs intrigue over its future at LAX, but revamping other hubs takes priority
After pulling back in Los Angeles, United Airlines is reviving interest in the market, aiming to stake out space in a new terminal and become more competitive in a fragmented, but strategic, airport for nearly every US airline.
United has not offered a definitive timeframe for strengthening its position in Los Angeles, or outlined any specifics of a strategy to position itself at the airport to sustain or bolster its competitive position. As a result, much speculation remains about the shape United’s footprint will take at Los Angeles in the future – whether the airline is planning a massive expansion, or positioning itself to remain competitive with its large US global network peers.
One of the airline’s major focuses for 2017 remains strengthening banks at its hubs in Chicago O’Hare, Houston Intercontinental and Newark Liberty, and any planning for Los Angeles will remain on the back burner for the foreseeable future. [1530 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
|
Graphs and data: