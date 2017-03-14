Turkish Airlines: unprecedented loss provokes slowdown in expansion and int'l transfer strategy

Since adopting its strategy of rapid growth, driven by capturing global connecting traffic flows via its Istanbul Ataturk hub, Turkish Airlines (THY) has expanded its capacity in ASKs at double digit rates for 13 consecutive years. However, in 2016 it plans ASK growth of only approximately 3%, with cuts in the winter 2016/2017 season. Moreover, its long haul capacity will be almost flat in 2017, and it seems probable that it will not repeat its habitual increase in the number of passengers transferring between international flights this year.

The prompt for this unprecedented change in THY's growth path was a slump into loss in 2016, also unprecedented – at least, since the airline adopted its connecting strategy in 2004. This loss was itself the result of a slump in demand for air travel to/from Turkey, coupled with overexpansion. The consequent slide in unit revenue could not be mitigated by a matching cut in unit cost, in spite of lower fuel prices.

Recent management changes at THY raise the possibility of a new approach, but the airline cannot hide its pride over its history of growth and market share gains. It will need to balance this against the imperative to restore profitability. [3078 words]

Subheadings: THY increased its share of global ASKs once more in 2016

Only THY, China's big three and Gulf airlines have consistently grown share of world ASKs

THY differs from Gulf airlines, with domestic market and narrowbody emphasis

Turkish has doubled international transfer passengers every three years

Network growth through adding destinations and frequencies

THY offers high connectivity from Europe, Middle East, Africa & Far East

Turkey's air travel market actually contracted in 2016

THY passengers up 2.5% in 2016, largely driven by international transfer passengers

2016: THY ASKs up 10.7%, load factor falls by 3.1ppts

THY capacity outpaced market growth in all regions except Europe

THY's unit revenue fell at double digit rates in all regions

Unit cost fell less rapidly than plunging unit revenue

THY fell into loss for the first time since 2001

2017 ASK growth to slow to 3%; almost no long haul growth

THY's international transfer passenger growth will be interrupted in 2017

Winter 2016/2017 capacity cut; growth to resume in summer 2017

2017: a focus on "profitability over growth"

THY may not have totally shed its instinct to grow market share Graphs and data: Turkish Airlines capacity (ASK billion) and share of global ASKs: 2002 to 2016

