Tigerair Singapore 2017 outlook: fleet expansion resumes as brand disappears, transit traffic grows

Singapore based LCC Tigerair faces a year of transition in 2017 as it combines with the medium/long haul LCC Scoot. Tigerair and Scoot aim to end 2017 with a single operator's certificate and a single brand as the Tigerair name disappears from the Singapore marketplace, after an at times tumultuous 13 year run.

The Tigerair brand will remain in Australia and Taiwan, at least for the time being. However, the Tigerair Group – which was absorbed by the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group in early 2016 – no longer owns stakes in any overseas affiliates and is now focused entirely on growing in its home market of Singapore.



The Tigerair Singapore operation has not grown in three years, actually reducing the size of its fleet in response to overcapacity and in a bid to improve profitability. Tigerair Singapore is now profitable again, and expansion of its A320 fleet will resume in late 2017, ending a three year hiatus. [2829 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Tigerair’s 13 year history includes several twists and turns

The Scoot brand was more powerful compared with the weaker Tigerair brand

Tigerair resolves issues with remaining overseas franchises

Tigerair moves on after unsuccessful JV strategy

Tigerair Singapore is back in the black

Tigerair to resume capacity growth from late 2017

A320 fleet growth should be manageable

Tigerair to benefit from network synergies with Scoot

Tigerair operator's certificate may be kept

Dropping Tigerair brand is largely symbolic, but also strategic Graphs and data: Tigerair Singapore monthly ASKs: Jan-2012 to Dec-2016

Tigerair Singapore annual ASKs: CY2011 to CY2016

Tigerair annual passenger numbers: CY2011 to CY2016

Tigerair Singapore fleet summary: as of 16-Jan-2016

Tigerair Singapore network summary: as of 16-Jan-2016

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.