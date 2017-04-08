Southwest Airlines and jetBlue take different paths to sustaining balance sheet strength

At nearly 46 years old and 17 years old, respectively, Southwest and jetBlue approach their financial priorities differently. jetBlue is in the process of buying a certain level of aircraft off lease to reduce debt and raise its levels of unencumbered aircraft. Southwest is concluding a hefty investment in a long overdue overhaul of its reservations system and making other significant technology investments.



Each airline also has a different capital allocation strategy. Southwest has engaged in some level of shareholder returns since the 1990s, whereas jetBlue’s shareholder return strategy is just starting to take shape – the airline is reaching a point in its leverage performance where it can contemplate more meaningful levels of shareholder returns in the medium term.



One area where Southwest and jetBlue hold similar visions is balance sheet strength, and the airlines have similar leverage goals: to support capex commitments, maintain manageable debt levels, and expand or sustain return to shareholders. [1338 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Southwest and jetBlue work to maintain similar leverage levels

jetBlue opts to buy aircraft off lease to enlarge its unencumbered asset base

Southwest takes a cautious approach to technology capex spend

Southwest showcases mature shareholder rewards; jetBlue crafts its strategy

Southwest and jetBlue continue to stress balance sheet strength remains critical Graphs and data: Southwest Airlines fleet summary as of 5-Apr-2017

jetBlue Airways adjusted debt to capitalisation: 2011 to YE2017

jetBlue Airways unencumbered fleet, liquidity and leverage: 2011 to 2016

jetBlue Airways fleet summary as of 5-Apr-2017

jetBlue Airways projected delivery dates for aircraft on order and lease as of 5-Apr-2017

Southwest Airlines shareholder returns: 2011 through Jun-2016

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.