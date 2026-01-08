World airline outlook: the state of the industry in 22 numbers
As 2026 begins, CAPA - Centre for Aviation presents a snapshot of the global airline industry in 22 numbers.
The airline industry has demonstrated its resilience in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and exceeding its 2019 levels of traffic, capacity, jets in service, and financial returns.
Nevertheless, the return on capital generated by the world's airlines remains below the cost of capital at a time when huge investment is needed to finance the green transition.
Moreover, macro uncertainties are gathering in the form of geopolitical developments, conflicts, world trade and artificial intelligence.
In addition, industry supply chain uncertainties - including the availability of aircraft, engines, labour and infrastructure - remain challenging.
Based on a presentation given at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World in Lisbon in Dec-2025, with updated numbers as appropriate, this graphic report summarises a range of key aviation metrics in 22 headline numbers.
