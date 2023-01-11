World airline outlook: the state of the industry in 15 numbers

As 2023 begins, CAPA presents a snapshot of the global airline industry in 15 numbers.

Based on a presentation given at CAPA's World Aviation Summit in Gibraltar in Dec-2022, with updated numbers as appropriate, this graphic report summarises a range of key aviation metrics.

It paints a picture of an industry recovering from a period when it faced the most serious challenges ever encountered.

In the three years 2020-2022 the world's airlines lost 80% of the industry's all-time accumulated profit of all previous years.

Yet, capacity and traffic have made significant steps towards recovering 2019 levels, and there has been no net reduction in the number of airlines over the past three years.

Read on to assess the state of the airline industry in 15 numbers.