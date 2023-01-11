World airline outlook: the state of the industry in 15 numbers
As 2023 begins, CAPA presents a snapshot of the global airline industry in 15 numbers.
Based on a presentation given at CAPA's World Aviation Summit in Gibraltar in Dec-2022, with updated numbers as appropriate, this graphic report summarises a range of key aviation metrics.
It paints a picture of an industry recovering from a period when it faced the most serious challenges ever encountered.
In the three years 2020-2022 the world's airlines lost 80% of the industry's all-time accumulated profit of all previous years.
Yet, capacity and traffic have made significant steps towards recovering 2019 levels, and there has been no net reduction in the number of airlines over the past three years.
Read on to assess the state of the airline industry in 15 numbers.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.