Volotea: Spain's pan-European low cost airline continues to grow

Volotea is a Barcelona-headquartered, Spanish-registered airline.

It has recently announced that its seat capacity in Spain this northern summer will be 13% higher than in 2023, and 85% higher than 2019.

However, it has more capacity in France and Italy than in Spain, and almost as much in Greece as in Spain. It has 21 bases in five countries (Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Germany) and its network serves 16 countries in total.

Already well ahead of its 2019 capacity and traffic in 2023, its network-wide seat count this northern summer is 46% above summer 2019.

Positioned between Europe's leading low cost airlines and regional airlines and focusing on small and medium-sized cities, Volotea has been one of European aviation's most consistent growth stories over the past decade.