Virgin Atlantic CEO: so much more efficient after pandemic
On 5-Jun-2023 Virgin Atlantic announced its first ever route to South America: a service from London Heathrow to São Paulo, planned for May-2024. It also announced a new route to Bengaluru for Mar-2024.
Speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM in Istanbul the same day Virgin Atlantic CEO, Mr Shai Weiss, displayed a renewed confidence in his airline's post-pandemic recovery, with capacity almost back to 2019 levels.
In the week of 12-Jun-2023 the airline is offering 97% of the seat capacity it offered in the equivalent week of 2019; this is slightly ahead of the 94% average for all capacity touching Europe.
Perhaps more importantly for Mr Weiss, he said Virgin Atlantic "is so much more efficient than we were, on the back of consolidated operations at Heathrow and the nature of the transformation that we conducted during the pandemic".
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.