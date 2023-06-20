Virgin Atlantic CEO: so much more efficient after pandemic

On 5-Jun-2023 Virgin Atlantic announced its first ever route to South America: a service from London Heathrow to São Paulo, planned for May-2024. It also announced a new route to Bengaluru for Mar-2024.

Speaking to CAPA TV at the IATA AGM in Istanbul the same day Virgin Atlantic CEO, Mr Shai Weiss, displayed a renewed confidence in his airline's post-pandemic recovery, with capacity almost back to 2019 levels.

In the week of 12-Jun-2023 the airline is offering 97% of the seat capacity it offered in the equivalent week of 2019; this is slightly ahead of the 94% average for all capacity touching Europe.

Perhaps more importantly for Mr Weiss, he said Virgin Atlantic "is so much more efficient than we were, on the back of consolidated operations at Heathrow and the nature of the transformation that we conducted during the pandemic".