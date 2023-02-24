VINCI reports sharp rise in revenue and earnings in 2022; traffic recovering in most locations
It is fair to say that the airport business waits with bated breath for VINCI Airports’ statements of financial affairs and passenger traffic growth from the previous year. VINCI is the largest private operator, represented across the world (but increasingly in the western hemisphere) and is usually one of the first to declare.
This year is no different, and those statements speak to its strategy of spreading its interests widely. Because although its Asian assets are still bogged down by the tenacity of the pandemic, it is doing quite nicely in central America, where passenger numbers are well up.
VINCI seems perpetually to be on the acquisition trail and continues to eye new opportunities, even though it is still assimilating acquisitions in Mexico and Brazil and faces the prospect of the same in a difficult operating environment in Cape Verde in 2023.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.