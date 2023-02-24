VINCI reports sharp rise in revenue and earnings in 2022; traffic recovering in most locations

It is fair to say that the airport business waits with bated breath for VINCI Airports’ statements of financial affairs and passenger traffic growth from the previous year. VINCI is the largest private operator, represented across the world (but increasingly in the western hemisphere) and is usually one of the first to declare.

This year is no different, and those statements speak to its strategy of spreading its interests widely. Because although its Asian assets are still bogged down by the tenacity of the pandemic, it is doing quite nicely in central America, where passenger numbers are well up.

VINCI seems perpetually to be on the acquisition trail and continues to eye new opportunities, even though it is still assimilating acquisitions in Mexico and Brazil and faces the prospect of the same in a difficult operating environment in Cape Verde in 2023.