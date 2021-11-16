VINCI Airports' report emphasises the contrasts in worldwide recovery

Because it is one of the biggest private sector airport operators in the world and present on most continents, VINCI Airports’ regular traffic reports, which record passenger usage at all its airports, are always anticipated.

VINCI has just released a report for 1Q2021 and 1Q2021 to 3Q2021. The report gives no definitive answer or direction to the question of whether or not the air transport industry is recovering from the pandemic.

But taken as a whole, and allowing for the disaster area that large parts of Asia Pacific still remain and the lingering regulations that continue to strangle some countries (mainly in Europe), there is more ‘good’ in it than ‘bad’.