VINCI Airports: operator’s global snapshot of pandemic impact
Any discourse on passenger numbers across its network offered by VINCI Airports, as one of the world’s biggest airport operators and represented across three continents, must make for essential reading.
While the pandemic has adversely affected traffic at all its airports, it is notable that there has been a notable uptick where borders have been opened – as might be expected. Moreover, VINCI perceives the beginning of a recovery in Brazil.
But the investment made last year in London Gatwick Airport has – so far at least – rebounded on it.
