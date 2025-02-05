Vietnam aviation update: part one – VietJet Air orders underline market growth potential
Vietnam's two dominant airlines are planning dramatic fleet growth in coming years, with orders for hundreds of aircraft either in place or pending to take advantage of one of the Asia Pacific region's hottest markets.
The low cost carrier VietJet Air has led the way, by boosting its order backlog past 250 narrowbody jets, and is also adding widebodies to the mix. The flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, meanwhile, is intending to order up to 100 narrowbodies in two phases.
Although ambitious growth agendas are common in Asia, Vietnam's still stands out. One of the region's largest airport construction projects is under way near Ho Chi Minh City to provide the infrastructure necessary for airline expansion.
Part one of this analysis looks at the overall market dynamics and VietJet Air, while part two will discuss Vietnam Airlines and the airport plans.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.