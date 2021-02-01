Vietjet reports USD12 million profit in Q4; ancillaries earned 50%
Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company, parent of Vietnamese LCC Vietjet, has become one of a tiny number of airlines to have made a profit for the full year 2020.
Vietjet reported a USD11.9 million after tax profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, and a net return of USD3 million for the full year.
According to the airline, ancillaries accounted for nearly 50% of total revenue.
Vietjet has also carried 60,000 tons of cargo for the year.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.