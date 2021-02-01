Vietjet reports USD12 million profit in Q4; ancillaries earned 50%

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company, parent of Vietnamese LCC Vietjet, has become one of a tiny number of airlines to have made a profit for the full year 2020.

Vietjet reported a USD11.9 million after tax profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, and a net return of USD3 million for the full year.

According to the airline, ancillaries accounted for nearly 50% of total revenue.

Vietjet has also carried 60,000 tons of cargo for the year.