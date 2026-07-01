VietJet looks to dip its toe into the Australian domestic market – but faces significant hurdles

A proposal by VietJet Group to establish a new Australian-based carrier raises the question - once again - as to whether a third jet operator can survive in the Australian domestic market.

VietJet obviously believes the answer is yes, and so do another couple of potential startups that are interested in launching in Australia.

The challenges are huge, but that will not stop people thinking they have the business model to succeed where others have failed.

The regulatory and political environment may be conducive to such efforts, as there is a prevailing attitude that Australia needs more competition.

But even if they gain approval, the much larger question is whether they can be sustainably viable.