Video of the week: The regional revival – rebuilding the US domestic aviation network

Regional aviation is becoming an increasingly important strategic issue for the US airline industry as carriers reassess domestic networks, fleet availability and the economics of serving smaller communities.

While international markets remain exposed to geopolitical and economic uncertainty, domestic connectivity continues to offer opportunities for airlines and airports seeking resilient sources of demand.

Yet regional markets face their own structural challenges. Smaller airports often require appropriately sized aircraft, while shortages of regional jets, engine availability, pilot constraints and wider supply chain disruption can make new routes difficult to establish profitably.

At the same time, airlines must increasingly consider competition from alternative forms of transport, particularly on shorter journeys where coach and road connectivity can provide a credible substitute.

Technology could alter that equation. New-generation regional aircraft, including electric and hybrid concepts, offer the possibility of connecting smaller communities with lower operating costs and potentially reduced environmental impact.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas explores how airlines and regional airports can work together to reshape US domestic connectivity and determine where the next generation of regional air travel opportunities lies.