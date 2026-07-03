Video of the week: The new rules of air travel and how airlines must adapt to survive

The airline industry is entering a period where many of its long-held assumptions are being challenged.

Business models, regulatory frameworks and competitive dynamics are evolving simultaneously as airlines confront geopolitical instability, supply chain constraints, environmental pressures and changing customer expectations.

The traditional formula of expanding networks, competing primarily on price and relying on predictable market growth is giving way to a more complex operating environment.

At the same time, governments are playing a more interventionist role, while advances in technology, data analytics and digital retailing are reshaping how airlines compete and create value.

Success will increasingly depend on resilience, adaptability and the ability to respond rapidly to events beyond an airline's control.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas in Charleston during May-2026 examines the forces redefining modern air travel and explores whether the industry's current transformation represents a temporary adjustment or the emergence of an entirely new operating model for global aviation.