Video of the week: The new North American traveller – shifting demand, changing priorities

Travel demand has recovered strongly in many parts of the world, but North America is entering a more complex phase. Changing consumer sentiment, geopolitical perceptions, economic uncertainty and evolving traveller expectations are reshaping both domestic and international travel patterns.

At the same time, a new generation of travellers is redefining what constitutes value. Sustainability, personalised experiences, digital convenience and authenticity are becoming increasingly influential in travel decision-making, challenging airlines and destinations to rethink how they engage customers.

These behavioural shifts coincide with growing questions over the resilience of traditional tourism flows into the United States and whether recent changes represent a temporary adjustment or a longer-term structural realignment.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas explores the evolving profile of the North American traveller, examining how airlines, tourism organisations and destinations are adapting their strategies to meet changing demand while competing in an increasingly fragmented and experience-driven travel market.