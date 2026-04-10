Video of the week: Latin America inbound travel – growth drivers and strategic trade-offs

Latin America's inbound travel market is entering a pivotal phase, shaped by shifting global demand patterns, evolving airline strategies and intensifying competition among regional gateways.

As this session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Latin America & Caribbean explored, the region is positioning itself to capture a larger share of international traffic, as travellers increasingly diversify beyond traditional destinations.

Across Latin America, strong regional flows are being complemented by growing connectivity with North America and Europe, alongside longer-term ambitions to stimulate demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

At the same time, the rise of experiential and culturally driven tourism is playing to the region's strengths, enhancing its appeal as a destination of choice in a more fragmented global travel landscape.

A key theme is the role of policy alignment and airport strategy in enabling sustainable growth.

The experience of Peru, through Lima Airport Partners at Jorge Chávez International Airport, provides a clear example of the balance required.

Initiatives such as commercial incentive programmes aimed at stimulating new routes are being deployed alongside infrastructure funding mechanisms, including transfer passenger charges, highlighting the trade-offs inherent in hub development.

Recent capacity increases and new route launches into Lima demonstrate that, despite short-term sensitivities around cost structures, underlying demand for Latin America remains resilient.

The region's ability to align stakeholders, maintain competitive positioning and target high-growth source markets will be critical in determining its success in the next phase of global aviation development.