Video of the week: Inside the engine room - lessons, innovation and the Trent 1000 reset

At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - World in Dec-2025, senior industry leaders listened as one of aviation's most pressing challenges: how to deliver ever more powerful, efficient, and sustainable propulsion systems without compromising durability, reliability, or public trust was discussed.

This interview with Luke Mallows, Senior Vice President Marketing & Lessors at Rolls-Royce placed the spotlight firmly on the evolution of modern widebody engines, framed through the remarkable journey of the Trent 1000 programme at the OEM.

As aircraft engines have grown more capable, their operating environments have become more extreme. The technical demands placed on today's propulsion systems are extraordinary feats of engineering that leave little margin for error.

Against this backdrop, the Trent 1000 story offers invaluable lessons on design philosophy, materials science, testing regimes, and the importance of real-world operational feedback.

This session explored how early durability challenges reshaped engineering processes, supply chain engagement, and airline collaboration. It also looked ahead to a future defined by sustainability, digitalisation, and increasingly complex propulsion architectures.

The discussion moved beyond technical fixes to examine how leadership, culture, and innovation frameworks are evolving to meet these demands.

This conversation provided rare insight into how one of the world's leading engine manufacturers is recalibrating its approach - not just to repair an engine programme, but to redefine how propulsion systems are conceived, tested, supported, and continuously improved.