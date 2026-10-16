Video of the week: Going greener – Latin America's aviation growth versus sustainability challenge

Latin American aviation faces a sustainability challenge shaped by a fundamental tension: the region needs more air connectivity, but it must also reduce the environmental cost of flying.

Airlines are pursuing fleet renewal, operational efficiencies and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), yet progress depends on investment, aircraft availability, fuel economics and the policy environment.

The region's diverse airline business models demonstrate that there is no single route to lower emissions.

New-generation aircraft can improve fuel efficiency, operational changes can deliver incremental gains, and SAF offers longer-term potential. But the economics remain difficult, particularly when airlines must preserve affordability while absorbing higher costs.

Governments, manufacturers, fuel producers and airports will all influence the pace of change. The question is whether their efforts can be aligned to make decarbonisation commercially achievable rather than simply an additional industry obligation.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean in Panama in Sep-2026 examines the practical choices facing Latin American aviation as it seeks to reconcile environmental ambition with growth, affordability and the need for stronger regional connectivity.