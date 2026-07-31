Video of the week: Canada's aviation crossroads – competition, connectivity and reform

Canada is reconsidering some of the fundamental principles that have shaped its domestic aviation market for decades.

Proposals to liberalise foreign ownership rules, encourage new market entrants and explore greater competitive access have reignited debate over how best to balance affordability, connectivity and long-term industry sustainability.

For consumers, greater competition promises lower fares, increased choice and improved service.

For airlines, however, the implications are far more complex. Canada's vast geography, relatively small population and dependence on air transport for many remote communities create a market unlike almost any other.

The challenge is therefore not simply increasing competition, but ensuring reforms strengthen the aviation ecosystem without undermining the carriers that provide essential regional connectivity.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas in Charleston in May-2026 examines how Canada's aviation market could evolve, and explores whether greater liberalisation can deliver a more competitive industry while preserving the resilience and connectivity on which the country depends.