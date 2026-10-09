Video of the week: Beyond borders – building a more resilient Latin American aviation market

Latin American aviation operates across a region where regulatory fragmentation can compound already significant commercial and operational challenges. Different standards, market rules and administrative processes can add friction to an industry that is simultaneously dealing with currency volatility, aircraft supply constraints, political uncertainty and higher fuel costs.

Harmonisation offers a potential way to reduce some of that complexity. Greater alignment between countries could improve operational efficiency, facilitate cross-border connectivity and make it easier for airlines to respond to changing demand and external shocks.

But achieving greater consistency is not simply a regulatory exercise. It requires closer cooperation between governments, aviation authorities, airlines, airports and other industry stakeholders, while recognising the different economic and political circumstances across the region.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean in Panama City in Sep-2026 examines whether regulatory cooperation can become a source of competitive strength for Latin American aviation - helping airlines navigate uncertainty while creating a more flexible foundation for connectivity, investment and long-term growth.