Video of the week: Beyond alliances – the partnership economy transforming airlines
Strategic partnerships are becoming one of aviation's most important sources of competitive advantage.
While traditional alliances remain valuable for extending network reach and connectivity, airlines are increasingly building relationships that stretch far beyond aviation, creating ecosystems designed to deepen customer engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities.
Financial institutions, hotel groups, technology companies, mobility providers and digital platforms are becoming integral to airline growth strategies as carriers seek to generate value before, during and after the journey. These partnerships are redefining customer loyalty, expanding ancillary revenues and enabling more personalised travel experiences.
However, success depends on far more than signing commercial agreements. Airlines must identify partners that strengthen their brand, share customer insights effectively and create seamless experiences across increasingly interconnected ecosystems.
This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Americas in Charleston in May-2026 explores how the next generation of airline partnerships will shape competition, customer loyalty and commercial performance in a rapidly evolving aviation marketplace.
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