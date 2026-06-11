Uzbekistan seeks tourism boost through new Tashkent airport and new/rebuilt regional ones

Uzbekistan continues to progress towards its goal of further increasing inbound tourism and establishing an international air hub and spoke network.

Tourism visitor numbers are well up on pre-pandemic levels, and the country is slowly building an international reputation, backed by appropriate infrastructure, based on the attractions of its 'Silk Road' cities.

Tashkent will benefit from a new airport to handle 20mppa - twice the capacity at the existing one - while regionally, 13 airports will be built or modernised.

PPP agreements are at the heart of the funding and construction programme.

The national fleet is to be extended, which will be advantageous, but having so few alliance member airlines is not.

Realistically, rivalling Dubai or Istanbul is not likely for O&D or transit business, but being a first mover in its own region could pay dividends and establish Tashkent as the primary regional hub for the CIS countries.

It will face competition within the region, and much will depend on the commitment of the country's airlines, where Uzbekistan Airways, while the largest airline, appears to be less ambitious in its route development than the upstart Qanot Sharq and Centrum Air carriers.