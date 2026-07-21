US travel enters a two-speed recovery as business demand outpaces leisure caution

US travel demand is becoming increasingly nuanced rather than uniformly strong or weak.

New research from Future Partners and Navan reveals two markets moving at different speeds: leisure travellers are displaying greater financial caution and shortening booking horizons, while corporate travel continues to expand at rates well above broader passenger growth.

Together, the findings suggest that sentiment alone is becoming a poor predictor of actual travel behaviour.

For airlines, this distinction matters. Consumers remain willing to prioritise travel despite cost pressures, but increasingly demand flexibility, value and shorter planning cycles. At the same time, businesses continue investing in face-to-face engagement, supporting premium demand, higher yields and stronger performance across key domestic markets.

The result is a market that is neither weakening nor accelerating uniformly, but becoming more segmented. Success through the remainder of 2026 will depend less on overall demand growth than on an airline's ability to align capacity, pricing and product strategy with two distinctly different customer behaviours.