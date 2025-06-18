US global network airlines appear to remain bullish on international trends – 2Q should offer clues

Now that the busy summer season is under way in the Northern Hemisphere, travel trends in long haul markets are likely to draw heavy scrutiny - executives at many US airlines have remained bullish about demand in international markets after domestic leisure bookings have softened.

Capacity continues to grow in trans Atlantic and trans Pacific markets from the US, and strength in premium products shows no signs of waning. Yet elements that will be monitored in upcoming earnings discussions are whether point of sale from the US to long haul international markets has remained robust, and the continued robust performance of premium product revenues.

As the summer unfolds, a clearer picture should emerge regarding the health of long haul markets from the US.

But for now, executives remain optimistic on the resiliency of those markets.