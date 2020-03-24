US COVID-19 cases up 30% in 24 hours: CAPA update 24-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

180 countries now affected

Belize was added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 180.

Confirmed global COVID-19 cases by day (24-Mar-2020)

More than 370,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe.

It took more than three months to reach 100,000 cases worldwide

- but only 12 days to log the next 100,000;

- and four days to reach the next 100,000;

- it is expected to reach 400,000 within the next 24 hours.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by day, excluding China (24-Mar-2020)

Top ten locations for COVID-19, excluding China (24-Mar-2020)

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (24-Mar-2020)

United States cumulative cases (24-Mar-2020)

Global mortality rate (yellow line) vs. key locations mortality rate (24-Mar-2020)

US' failure to take aggressive action promotes it to fastest 20 day infection level - by a factor of 100%

The growth rate of the COVID-19 virus has differed greatly between countries depending on the measures in place to combat the spread.

Aggressive containment in countries like Japan and Singapore has slowed the pace of spread of the virus.

The comparison below shows the growth rate per selected country once each has reached 100 cases, so there are different start dates e.g. that threshold was reached first for Japan, so that country was 27 days in.

Daily increase in COVID-19 cases, selected countries : Day 1 = 100 case threshold

Aggressive containment appears to slow the growth rate (daily counting starts once the country reaches 100 cases)

Air Capacity Update: Iran capacity already 50% down

Iran has been on of the first and hardest hit countries around the world having seen more than 23,000 cases and over 1,800 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

This has meant significant reductions in capacity to the Middle East country. More than 50% of capacity has been removed from Iran since mid-March with further reductions expected.

Iran weekly total international seat capacity w/c 23-Mar-2020

Aviation & Travel Industry news updates

1. Global

TIACA: Bilaterals, slots and quarantines all threaten to interrupt cargo during COVID-19 crisis TIACA secretary general Vladimir Zubkov provided (20-Mar-2020) an update on the work of the 'Technical group on joint actions related to COVID-19', which is chaired by ICAO and also includes the WHO, IATA, ACI and Global Express Association. TIACA passed on the following information from its membership: The existing structure of commercial rights within bilateral and multilateral agreements imposes restrictions on the necessity for quick change in air routes which are caused by the necessities for delivery of emergency supplies medications and industry products which are of importance for the global trade and manufacturing recovery;

It is important to allow airlines to quickly change the geography of the flights depending on the urgency in deliveries;

Slots at airports remain a problem. A good example has been shown by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport which released slots for cargo operations. Other airports would be wise to follow this example;

The danger of flight crew to be placed in quarantine after performing flights to destinations which are not considered as clean from the virus and the threat remains very high. Several airlines report problems with training and retraining their crews on flight simulators. Some flight simulators are situated in high risk countries and after visiting these individuals are to be placed in quarantine;

Some countries do not allow transit of certain goods through their territories. This involves not only foods, including fruits and vegetables but also other commodities including the masks which initially traveled from Europe to China and now the traffic is reversed, and the masks go from China to Europe and other parts of the world. [more - original PR]

2. Asia

Australia/New Zealand: New Zealand and Australian Governments resolve 'transit issues'

New Zealand's Government reported (20-Mar-2020) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison resolved transit issues between Australia and New Zealand, allowing passengers to return home.

New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions and their immediate family can travel to New Zealand, as well as Australian residents and their family who live in New Zealand.

Australian citizens, residents and immediate family are able to transit through New Zealand to Australia, and New Zealand citizens, residents and immediate family are able to transit through Australia to New Zealand. [ more - original PR