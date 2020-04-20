Global mortality rate increases to almost 7% of cases (COVID-19 20-Apr-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- IATA forecasts 48% decline in 2020 RPKs due to COVID-19 pandemic;

- Russia capacity expected to drop further in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- Global mortality rate increases to almost 7% of cases.