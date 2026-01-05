US carriers exude optimism for 2026 after a tumultuous 2025
US airlines felt positive about the year ahead in Jan-2025, with some executives predicting record financial performances for the year.
Fast forward to Jan-2026 and the year is bookended by airlines being forced to revise their first and fourth quarter financial forecasts, after the the US government introduced sweeping tariffs and forced airlines to cut flights as the busy holiday season approached.
After a whirlwind year in which they had to quickly make adjustments to their expectations, US airlines feel reasonably positive about 2026.
Additionally, Frontier and Spirit could possibly be close to finally announcing a merger after numerous attempts for a combination that could stabilise the ultra low cost model in the US.
