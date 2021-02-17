US aviation relief package gains momentum. Is it well targeted?
The change of administration in the U.S. means the new one getting to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and handing out even more relief packages to many sectors of the economy that are still reeling from it.
The transport sector in general has not done too badly out of last year’s (CARES) package, and this time around they can have up to USD50 billion in support out of USD1.9 trillion in total, with airlines, airports and manufacturers all qualifying.
But it seems that USD1 trillion of the previous package remains unspent, and the concern must be that if the government keeps on printing bailout money, the inflation that could follow would make it difficult to afford air travel in the ‘post-COVID’ future. It comes as COVID-19 vaccination statistics show a higher rate of take-up than was suspected.
