US Aviation: how recession-proof is US international point of sale?
Airlines worldwide continue to grapple with the trade whiplash initiated by the US, and some operators are preparing for various types of scenarios as a potential recession in the country looms large.
But for two US airlines - Delta Air Lines and United Airlines - performance in long haul international markets is holding up, driven by US point of sale compensating for a drop-off of inbound demand.
That's a bright spot for the moment; but if overall consumer confidence continues to deteriorate, what will that mean for US point of sale over the course of 2H2025 and beyond?
Although uncertainty continues to prevail, United Airlines remains confident of powerful prospects in international markets over the long term.
