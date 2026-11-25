The incident on 13-14-Nov-2026 when air traffic control (ATC) systems failed in the US causing a 'ground stop' of aircraft across the country lasting over five hours - the second ever worst such incident in US history after '9/11' - sent out a clear warning that ATC modernisation has become an imperative in that country.

An additional USD30-50 billion was immediately sought in its wake by the government, on top of an earlier confirmation of a similarly sized investment, a lot of which will actually be allocated to airport infrastructure while ATC has still to make do with paper strips to track aircraft movements, copper wire for communications and floppy discs for data storage.

ATC is rapidly becoming an embarrassment for this administration. At least the previous one seemed to take it more seriously. But the 'NextGen' process that was implemented a decade ago has run out of steam. At the same time there is also a pressing need to detach administrative oversight from safety oversight; the two are not complementary.

There are strong arguments for partially or wholly privatising ATC in the US but that is always a tough call there where the service is embedded in the public sector. Privatisation in this case would really mean 'ATC reform' - converting government ATC systems into user-funded ATC utilities as is found in a host of other countries already.

But the worry is that it might require an even bigger meltdown still to prompt some action. CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Chief Airport Analyst, David Bentley, shares his opinion.