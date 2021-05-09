US airports have low government priority, but better news on PFCs

In President Biden's address to Congress in he very briefly mentioned airports, but not within any context that suggests they are high on his government's list of priorities. They will get a comparatively miniscule USD25 billion from the infrastructure fund over eight years.

A bipartisan movement, however, is supportive of increasing the passenger facility (user) charge, which would help improve finances and perhaps even build some new infrastructure, but the people who can really help, in the private sector, are not 'party to the conversation'.

Several airports have just recently announced the continuation or implementation of infrastructure schemes though, which suggests there is still life left in the concept, and some of those schemes do involve the private sector by way of ‘P3’ deals.