US airports have low government priority, but better news on PFCs
In President Biden's address to Congress in he very briefly mentioned airports, but not within any context that suggests they are high on his government's list of priorities. They will get a comparatively miniscule USD25 billion from the infrastructure fund over eight years.
A bipartisan movement, however, is supportive of increasing the passenger facility (user) charge, which would help improve finances and perhaps even build some new infrastructure, but the people who can really help, in the private sector, are not 'party to the conversation'.
Several airports have just recently announced the continuation or implementation of infrastructure schemes though, which suggests there is still life left in the concept, and some of those schemes do involve the private sector by way of ‘P3’ deals.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.