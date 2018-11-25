U.S. Airport Privatisation programme expanded, regulations eased
The U.S. Airport Privatisation Programme, framed in 1996 when the concept of privatisation of airport infrastructure there has lost its initial popularity from the 1960s, is widely regarded as out of date and unfit for purpose.
Accordingly, the FAA reauthorisation bill which has just been passed has introduced the potential for any airport to be leased and for grants to be made available to individual airport-owning authorities to investigate the potential for public-private deals, amongst other measures.
But the crucial capability of a single airline to veto a deal has been retained.
