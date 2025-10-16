Turkish Airlines (THY) has agreed a firm order for 50 Boeing 787 widebodies, with options for 25 more. Deliveries are expected in 2029-2034 and the deal will bring the 787-10 into its fleet for the first time, alongside the 787-9.

THY is also close to ordering 100 737 MAX narrowbodies, subject to an engine deal with CFM International. Moreover, it is interested in a future order for Boeing 777X widebodies.

These orders will help the group towards its 2033 goal of 800 aircraft. They will also tilt its fleet towards the US manufacturer Boeing, and away from its current Airbus bias.

It is notable that THY's announcement referred to "the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United States, as well as the long-standing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and Boeing".

Any major cross-border order today is made in the context of the global trade environment and US tariff policies. This deal will benefit the US trade balance with Türkiye, so why not send a gentle reminder?