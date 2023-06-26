Turkish Airlines: Australia to join its network, first via stopover, then nonstop
Turkish Airlines (THY) plans to fly to Melbourne from Dec-2023, thereby reaching the only continent it does not yet serve from its Istanbul hub.
According to its Chairman Ahmet Bolat, the Istanbul-Melbourne service will deploy Boeing 787-9 aircraft and operate three times weekly via Singapore (Aviation Week, 14-Jun-2023) – a launch this year will depend on 787-9 deliveries taking place according to schedule.
THY's future plans for Australia services include daily nonstops to Sydney. It is also considering nonstop daily Istanbul-Melbourne flights, while Brisbane and Perth are possibilities in the future.
Although THY already has Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 787-9s, which could serve nonstop Australia routes from Istanbul, it is waiting for new 777 or A350 aircraft before launching them.
