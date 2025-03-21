Turkish Airlines & Pegasus Airlines: competitive equilibrium?

Among Europe's large aviation markets Türkiye has enjoyed the strongest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic: its seat capacity in 2024 was 20% above its 2019 level, whereas capacity in Europe as a whole was flat on 2019.

The nation's two largest operators, the flag carrier Turkish Airlines and the ultra-low cost airline Pegasus Airlines, have also performed well. They occupy different market segments, and appear able to operate in a kind of competitive equilibrium.

Nevertheless, Pegasus has recovered capacity and traffic more rapidly, and with a higher load factor and superior operating margins.