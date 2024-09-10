TUI Group eyes a larger slice of Türkiye… and there is strong potential for growth

TUI Group planning to grow presence in Türkiye across all business segments

Among the companies that are looking to invest in Türkiye and take advantage of the business conditions is leisure, travel and tourism company, TUI Group.

TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel recently met with Türkiye's Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy and leading Turkish hoteliers, to discuss TUI's ambition to grow its presence in Türkiye in all business segments.

Mr Ebel stated: "We want to grow our presence in Türkiye in all segments of our business - with our tour operators and airlines, our leading hotel brands and also in the activities segment as well as with the cruise business".

He continued: "Türkiye's tourism sector is amongst the most successful in the world and it has enormous potential to develop further - for the benefit of Türkiye and its people".

TUI's interests spread across airlines, cruise ships, hotels, resorts and more

TUI Group is a multinational travel and tourism group which operates airlines, cruise ships, hotels and resorts, tour operators and TUI Musement, an online platform for activities, tours, museums, shows and art events.

On the airline side the group's subsidiary carriers operate as one 'virtual airline', with all activities consolidated under its 'aviation - mainstream' division.

These airlines comprise: TUIfly (formerly Hapag-Lloyd Flug, since 1997); TUIfly Nordic AB (since 2000); TUI Airways Ltd (formerly known as Thomson Airways, since 2000); Corsair (since 2000); TUI Airlines Belgium d/b/a TUI (since Nov-2003); and TUI Airlines Netherlands (since Sep-2005).

TUI's focus is Spain and Greece - its capacity share to Türkiye is small

TUI has a huge opportunity to grow in Türkiye, where it currently has only a small penetration. However, it will face strong competition from local carriers Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines, the Turkish-German leisure airline SunExpress and other European leisure and LCC specialists such as easyJet and Jet2.com.

Türkiye is currently (week commencing 09-Sep-2024) the TUI Group's sixth largest country market behind its home markets of UK, Germany and Belgian, and destination markets of Spain and Greece. However, TUI Airways is the only TUI Group subsidiary among the top ten airlines serving the country from Western Europe in this analysis week, with just a 2.7% share.

Its largest route pair into Türkiye this week is between Amsterdam and Antalya, the Group's eighth largest route by capacity.

Current performance influenced by seasonality, but market still growing

Türkiye is a seasonal market for air travel from western Europe and we are currently entering the shoulder season after the summer peak. Its busiest week is traditionally at the end of July or start of August.

This year's peak week saw 807,435 one-way weekly seats, according to data from CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG. This is a 6.0% growth over the peak week in 2023, up 10.2% on the peak week in 2022 and 27% up on the peak week in 2019, before the pandemic.

Western Europe to Türkiye one-way seat capacity, as at week commencing 09-Sep-2024

Türkiye's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been rapid

The chart above highlights the strong recovery in air connectivity between Western Europe and Türkiye since the COVID-19 pandemic influenced years of 2020 and 2021.

In fact, international seat capacity tracked ahead of 2019 levels every week in 2023, according to data from CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG. This year, international capacity has also out-performed last year's record levels.

Türkiye weekly international seat capacity, as at week commencing 09-Sep-2024

Türkiye is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years

The Travel & Tourism market in Turkey is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. In 2024, the projected revenue for this market is USD10,400.00 million, with an annual forecast growth rate of 5.37% from 2024 to 2029, resulting in a market volume of USD13,510.00 million by 2029.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Turkey witnessed a 15% increase in tourist numbers in the second quarter of 2024, while data from CAPA - Centre for Aviation and the Türkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism puts official tourism arrival numbers up 8.3% across the first seven months of 2024.

Türkiye annual tourism: Visitor arrivals from 2009 to 2024YTD

TUI Group hopes for Turkish Delight

TUI Group's varied activities across the travel and tourism segment and in-house airline operations across Europe means it has the scale to pivot to market opportunities and grow its presence in emerging destinations.

While its focus will remain on its core foreign legacy markets that have served it well for many years, it could build a much larger presence in Türkiye. It will face strong competition, but the market dynamics suggest - at least now - that there is room for additional capacity.