Trump-Xi thaw revives Boeing’s China hopes, but challenges remain

The tentative thaw in US-China relations following President Donald Trump's state visit to China has delivered what could become one of the most strategically important commercial aviation developments of the decade: the prospect of Boeing re-entering the Chinese market at scale.

While the announced commitment for an initial 200 aircraft fell short of market expectations, it nevertheless signals a potential turning point after years of political tension, regulatory disputes and industrial rivalry that severely curtailed Boeing's position in the world's largest growth market for commercial aircraft.

The report examines whether this political breakthrough can translate into firm commercial orders, and explores how Boeing's absence has reshaped China's aviation landscape.

Airbus has steadily strengthened its dominance through local industrial integration, while COMAC's C919 programme has emerged as both a national strategic priority and an increasingly credible competitor in the narrowbody market.

Yet China's rapidly expanding airline sector faces mounting capacity constraints that Airbus and COMAC alone cannot adequately address.

Against this backdrop, restoring Boeing's access to China is no longer simply a geopolitical issue, but an increasingly pressing commercial necessity for both sides.