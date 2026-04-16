The US airline model: consolidation created strength, premiumisation is now sustaining it

Consolidation built the modern US airline industry - but its next chapter is far from straightforward.

As renewed speculation around mergers gathers pace, the underlying question is not who will merge, but whether the conditions that once drove transformative deals still apply in today's fundamentally different marketplace.

This report explores how the industry's evolution into a highly concentrated, premium-driven system has altered the calculus for consolidation.

Scale has already been achieved at the top end of the market, and with it, strong profitability, disciplined capacity growth and powerful revenue diversification. For the largest airlines, the strategic imperative is no longer survival through merger, but optimisation of existing networks, products and loyalty ecosystems.

Attention most recently has shifted to the margins of the industry, where structural pressures are most acute.

Low-cost and leisure-focused carriers face a more challenging landscape, defined by rising costs, pricing limitations and increasing competitive polarisation. Here, consolidation may still offer a pathway to relevance - but only if aligned with clearly defined strategic positioning.

At the same time, new forms of cooperation are emerging, from partnerships to asset-level transactions, challenging the traditional dominance of full mergers as the primary tool of industry restructuring. These developments raise critical questions about how future consolidation will unfold, and whether it will resemble the sweeping transformations of the past or take on more targeted, incremental forms.

Consolidation in the US airline industry is now entering a more complex and selective phase, and one where strategy, not scale alone, will determine long-term success.