The relationship between International Development Banks and Airports - part two

In the first part of this report on the relationship between international multilateral development banks, smaller regional investment banks and airports, the raison d'être for their interest in the airport sector was considered, along with their heavy focus on airports satisfying ever-stricter environmental criteria when applying for loans and grants - not to mention the occasional equity investments they occasionally make.

In this second part more of these institutions come under scrutiny. They are contrasted in several ways.

For example, the projects they support can range from a new baggage-handling unit to a state-of-the-art terminal.

Some are strictly regional, while others have a global brief. At least one of the largest domestic banks is more active abroad than at home, in line with the home country's political objectives.

Some, like the BRICS' New Development Bank, are having to transition rapidly as the market they serve and the bank's needs have grown.

Some are more involved with the sector than might be expected, given other available financing options, while others punch below their weight, where their assistance is required to a greater degree.

Also by image. While all promote themselves as the serious institutions they are - one has a slogan more appropriate to a used-car sales outlet.

The common factor to most of them, though, is the one pointed out in part one of this analysis - the ever-growing demand that any airport investment project owner that has asked to be supported by these banks must tick every single box where the environment is concerned.